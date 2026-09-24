Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball from Gomez return to our shores

Gomez co-lead vocalists Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball have announced an Australian tour for 2027, hitting Rosemount Hotel on Friday, March 5, and Freo.Social on Sunday, March 7.

The duo will be joined by LA indie pop band Buddy for the full Australian tour, which also hits New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT.

The tour will celebrate 25 years of Gomez’s acclaimed third album, In Our Gun. The audience can expect to hear all the hits from the 2002 album live on stage, such as Shot Shot, Detroit Swing 66, Ruff Stuff, Ping One Down and more.

Ben Ottewell and Ian Ball hit Rosemount Hotel on Friday, March 5, and Freo,Social on Sunday, March 7, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from lovepolice.com.au

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