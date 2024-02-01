“A strange and sinewy beast.” The Kill Devil Hills announce new album MATANGO

Local legends The Kill Devil Hills will celebrate the release of their new album MATANGO with a launch show at Freo.Social on Friday, March 8.

“This is the name of our new album, a labour of love (and many other less salubrious emotions) over the last few years,” said the WAM Award-winning band upon revealing the news. “We hope you’re as buzzed as we are to set this beast into the wild!!”

Featuring cover art by Fremantle-based artist Natalie Scholtz, MATANGO was birthed over those few years of “pandemic bio-weirdness,” with the band describing it as “a strange and sinewy beast, a fever-dream radio, full of sonic and literary twists, turns, crashes and contradictions… bit like the rest of life, really?”

More 2024 shows are set to follow the album launch, so stay tuned for updates.

The Kill Devil Hills launch their new album MATANGO at Freo.Social on Friday, March 8, 2024. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

