Pond release new single Neon River, announce new international tour dates

Perth psych-rock legends Pond have released a new single, Neon River, today.

The new track sees the local five-piece shifting between acoustic beauty and slicing, shout-out-loud paroxysms that suggest Led Zeppelin in trim fighting form, matching the energy of their live show with their creativity in the studio.

“This is a full-on Pond Gemini song,” said the band about the new release. “Kinda tumbles through bucolic Gum (Jay Watson) larping, into Nick (Allbrook) in maximum Aerosmith spandex mode, with a brief detour into some kind of shoegaze instrumental section. The chorus is about the hollow, half-dead riverside shuffle of so many pre-dawns of years gone by.”

Neon River is accompanied by a video clip where a medieval LARP (Live Action Role Play) troupe meets a lonely hair-metal wanderer, who leads them on a pop-metal odyssey to fulfil their destiny. Shot on 16mm film, the video sees Allbrook pulling swords from stone and exploding out of confettified super banners, launching the troupe from pestilential medieval servitude into glam rock ecstasy. The four-minute clip comes complete with high-speed chases, slow-motion solo rockouts, and Pond performances.

The new release arrives alongside news that Pond will return to the road, hitting three continents throughout 2024.

First up is a previously announced run of Australia and New Zealand dates supporting Queens of the Stone Age, kicking off at Perth’s Red Hill Auditorium on Saturday, February 10.

Pond will then return to the US for a rescheduled tour. Originally slated for 2023, the new tour includes 12 dates throughout May. Pond will then return to the UK and Europe for a major tour in September and October, with shows in Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Germany.

Originally formed in the turn of the 2010s, fronted by Nick Allbrook with Jay Watson and Joe Ryan, Pond added Jamie Terry shortly afterwards, with James Ireland later rounding out the five-piece. Ever prolific, Pond boast an impressive nine studio albums in their repertoire.

Pond have released a new single and video Neon River, along with news of rescheduled tours in the USA and Europe. For more info and to buy tickets, head to pond.band

