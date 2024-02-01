Frozen Ocean return to their ‘second home’ Mojos Bar for rare live show

Frozen Ocean are returning to one of their favourite live venues, Mojos Bar, for a rare live show on Friday, March 8. They will be joined by local rockers Spacerhead and Sweat.

“Well, it has been quite a while since we blasted some music at Mojos…but that is about to change,” said the duo (pictured at the venue in 2016) upon announcing the show. “We are going to blast our frantic as fk tunes with two bands that we are super keen to gig with, Spacerhead and Sweat. We’re keen to share the stage with both of these bands at our second home, Mojos Bar Fremantle!”

Frozen Ocean say they are using the gig as an opportunity to raise funds to record a new album with their “old mate” Mitch McDonald (The Love Junkies, Black Box Retrieval Services, Westminster Day Surgery).

It’s a welcome return for Frozen Ocean, who last year celebrated twenty years together with two live shows they said would be their “last for the foreseeable future.”

The duo, made up of Peter Bibby and Macka, have been rarely sighted on Perth stages since putting the band on hiatus about ten years ago when they were living on opposite sides of the country.

“It would be so fkn good to see ya down at Mojos and share a bevy, a laugh and a yarn,” they said. “Hope to see ya there!”

Frozen Ocean play Mojos Bar on Friday, March 8, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to their Facebook page.

Prev x Next →