WIN! Z6QCQ6 CODE OF RITUALS Double passes



Existence Theatre‘s latest production, Z6QCQ6 Code of Rituals, will premiere this month in the beautiful Victoria Hall, Fremantle. The show runs over four nights from Wednesday, September 22 to Saturday, September 25.

Z6QCQ6 Code of Rituals tells the story of a kingdom and a queen that needs to be sacrificed…and offers audiences the opportunity to witness and experience what it is like to feel.

Known for their confronting and brutally honest explorations, Existence Theatre’s newest production presents a poetic narrative that depicts archetypal characters, who meet in a fabulous story about power, trust, grief, jealousy, surrender and love.

