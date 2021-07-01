WIN! THE GRIZZLIES Digital passes



The Grizzles is the inspiring true story of first-year teacher Russ Sheppard, who takes a temporary assignment to teach at a high school in Kugluktuk, a small arctic town with the highest suicide rate in North America.

Having no success at getting his Inuit students to show up for class – and seeing that many of the teens roam around town drinking and smoking – he believes that teaching them the sport of lacrosse will get them in school and motivate them to achieve. But really it’s Sheppard who has a lot to learn, as they end up transforming their own lives as well as his.

