WIN! THE CAVE Movie tickets



Based on the incredible rescue mission of the “Wild Boars” Soccer Team – 12 boys and their coach – who in June 2018 were inescapably trapped in a northern Thailand cave by floodwaters. Against all odds, a team of cave divers and responders rushed to the site from around the world to undertake the largest international cave rescue mission in history.

Filmed in Thailand, The Cave tells this true-life story with powerful authenticity and delves into the deep spiritual and cultural resonance the event had on the Thai people, as well as on the millions worldwide transfixed to the story and hoping for a miracle.

