WIN! NAT’S WHAT I RECKON Comedy tickets



Nat’s What I Reckon: On Purpose is an epically entertaining evening of piss-taking and previously unreleased videos.

Join content creator, comedian, best-selling, award-winning writer, rock musician, isolation cooking champion and mental health advocate Nat as he takes his unique brand of content and comedy offline in his debut hour-long multimedia stage show and video party.

Nat will share stories of how insane this online universe has been, reveal some of the hilarious inspirations behind his videos and screen never-before-seen footage and outtakes.

He will also give the audience a glimpse into his off-the-wall creative process that has led him to this point in his career, which has all been, you know, totally on purpose…

We have 2 double passes to giveaway to Nat’s What I Reckon: On Purpose this Saturday, May 8 at the Astor Theatre at 7pm.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with NAT’S WHAT I RECKON in the subject line and your postal address in the email copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

The competition closes Friday, May 7 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and must be able to attend the show on May 8.