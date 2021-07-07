TROPICAL FUCK STORM Deep States tour dates



Last week Tropical Fuck Storm announced their return with studio LP number three, Deep States, due out Friday, August 20 via TFS Records. Today they have backed up the good news with dates locked in for an accompanying national tour this August and September. The Melbourne four-piece will hit Charles Hotel on Friday, September 3 and Freo.Social on Saturday, September 4.

Tropical Fuck Storm are an Aussie rock supergroup made up of members from The Drones, High Tension and Harmony. They are known for their high energy live shows, and this tour will be fans first opportunity to hear some of their new songs live.

Tropical Fuck Storm say their third record mines familiar ground as well as new cultural terrains, while digging deeper into the subjective state of contemporary panic. “Over the last five years, you didn’t have to be conspiratorial to see the conspiracies everywhere you turned,” they said. “It’s a permanent state,” frontman Gareth Liddiard sings, “war made the State, the State made war, what’s the point of worrying ’bout it anymore?”

Tropical Fuck Storm gave us a taste of their upcoming album in June with their first single of 2021, G.A.F.F.

Tropical Fuck Storm’s third album Deep States is out Friday, August 20. The tour hits Charles Hotel on Friday, September 3 and Freo.Social on Saturday, September 4. Tickets are on sale Thursday, July 8.