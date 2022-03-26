TAYLOR HAWKINS Has passed away aged 50



Taylor Hawkins, the much-loved drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters has passed away aged 50.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement released on social media.

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

No cause of death has been released as yet.

Foo Fighters had just played a one-off show in Geelong, Victoria earlier this month. It was the first stadium show by an international band in Australia since COVID hit in 2020.

Hawkins passed away in Bogotá, Colombia, where he was on tour with Foo Fighters. They were scheduled to play Lollapalooza Brazil this coming weekend.

Hawkins was with the band for 25 out of its 28-year existence and is survived by his wife and three children.

RIP Taylor Hawkins (1972-2022).