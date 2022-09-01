SUPATHICK Own My Mind gets 7/10



SUPATHICK

Own My Mind

Tone City Records

7/10

SUPATHICK have continued to blaze the trail of funk and pop along the West Coast with the release of their new single, Own My Mind. The release comes in anticipation of the exciting launch of their new EP, In The Thick Of It, dropping on Friday, September 23.

Own My Mind has allowed Christian Zappia to explore new territories through his songwriting abilities. The song envelops darker tones that add to the depth and richness, combined with their iconic fun and vibrant material.

“Own My Mind is about that one person that has such a strong hold over you that you think about them when your mind is full, and when it’s completely empty. Like clockwork, they always turn up no matter how many distractions you seek. It’s when you feel like your life revolves around someone with no questions asked.”

The track draws inspiration from The 1975, as well as some rich ‘80s electric-pop sounds that have tied it all together, and you can expect a fresh and vibrant peak from the five-piece with this upcoming launch.

SUPATHICK have impressed beyond WA throughout recent years, having exceeded 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and over 19,000 monthly channel views on YouTube. Having supported the likes of Ocean Alley, Great Gable, The Babe Rainbow, as well as numerous headline dates, the dynamic band have turned heads and grown their fanbase exponentially.

After their fast rise in Western Australia, the band have since decided to make the move over east, to Brisbane. You can catch them for a live sneak peak of their new EP and a final farewell performance when they play at both The Garage on Friday, September 2 and Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, September 3, both with special guest performer, Siobhan Cotchin.

KAYLA SELLWOOD