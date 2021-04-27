LITT The community app that gives back



LITT is a locally born and bred community focused super app, that brings together social media, digital payments, e-commerce, and augmented reality advertising to connect like-minded people, businesses and other key stakeholders in local communities. Following a successful launch in Western Australia, the team behind the platform have announced they will begin its rollout across Australia this month.

Unlike other platforms that continually deliver ads to users, when a LITT member sees an ad on their feed and opts to view it, they will be rewarded for their attention – a first in Australia. “The global pandemic has made the world realise that local community matters more than ever,” said LITT Co-founder, Brent Thompson.

“Think of LITT like a community notice board where you share information about your favourite local hairdresser, the delicious toasties at the cafe on your street or the upcoming neighbourhood event,” he said. “We will also be throwing the spotlight on the local heroes and social impact causes. It is the community noticeboard we all wish we had. And the money our members make on LITT gets pumped back into the local economy – it’s a complete circular economy.”

The LITT app combines the best of social, e-commerce, augmented reality advertising and digital payments – made through its in-built digital VISA card. This digital wallet allows people to convert their points from watching ads into money that they can then spend at participating local businesses. Users can also top up their LITT VISA card and buy gift vouchers and coupons from their favourite stores and send them to friends and family.

LITT’s augmented reality (AR) advertising feature works like PokemonGo, except rather than chasing fluffy creatures the members are chasing real live deals and offers promoted by local businesses driving increased foot traffic. This allows businesses can now create bespoke, branded augmented reality objects (like a floating milk shake) and place the object in a geofence around their business or a specific area they want to promote, to drive in-store foot traffic with exciting offers.

LITT has acquired almost 20,000 members and 558 local businesses since launching in May 2020. With these figures growing 100% quarter on quarter, the company’s goal is to win over 3 million members and 35,000 businesses to create many positive communities through the app around Australia over time.

Want to download LITT? Use the promo code HEYXPRESS to get $5 to spend at any participating LITT business.

LITT is available now on your phone or tablet. For more information, visit www.thelittapp.com