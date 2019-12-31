BAG RAIDERS @ Ice Cream Factory gets 7.5/10



Bag Raiders @ The Ice Cream Factory

w/ Miami Horror, Total Giovanni (DJ Set), Owl Eyes

Friday, December 20, 2019

7.5/10

Being a summer event, The Ice Cream Factory usually brings the heat in more ways than just the acts on stage but, for a cool change, the weather on Friday night was actually perfect for the evening ahead.

Melbourne’s Owl Eyes opened up in the Factory with Tokyo, On Me and Closure. While singer Brooke Addamo usually has a band onstage with her, this time, she had a backing track and her wispy, ethereal voice to entertain everyone there and really, that’s all that she needs.

Addamo did a Kylie cover, Can’t Get you Out Of My Head and got everyone there to sing along with her. She also sung Heart Attack (Flight Facilities) and laughed as she missed the start. “It’s been ages since I sang this song! I’m so sorry!” she said. Not one person minded however as her laughter and joy were infectious. It was just a shame that, being the last Friday before the Christmas holidays, there weren’t as many people there to witness the beauty that is Owl Eyes as normally would have been.

Total Giovanni brought the Summer vibes to the Ice Cream Tower outside. Everyone out there was smiling, dancing and just enjoying the awesome weather. There’s something special about Perth’s summer nights and Total Giovanni just topped it off. They were clearly enjoying themselves and that translated so well to the audience.

Back inside, the Factory was starting to buzz with excitement as people started to pile in for Miami Horror. They opened with All It Ever Was, I Look To You and Leila with American vocalists TC Milan and Reva Devito. “This is the last stop of our Australian tour and the last stop in two months.” Milan said. “Ben says that this is the best Perth crowd they’ve played to in awhile!”

Both Milan and Devito owned the stage and the crowd as the charisma clearly oozed from every pore as they danced around either solo or performed songs together (Love Like Mine, Cellophane and Holidays). They have added a new dimension to Miami Horror’s music and elevated the live performance to an even stronger position. The crowd clearly enjoyed every single minute, as they sung along to the lyrics and danced like nobody was watching.

Bag Raiders were the last act of the night and they stood side of stage watching with joy as they teased the audience before coming out to a packed Factory floor. They had drummer Julian Sudek with them who looked very much in the Christmas spirit with his Santa hat on. They played all their hits including Shooting Stars, Sunlight, Waterfalls and Wild At Heart. Once again, they put on an excellent show and had everyone dancing along. Bag Raiders were the perfect to end to a perfect evening.

Having just returned from overseas where I saw Miami Horror (among others), there is something truly special about Australian audiences and indeed, Perth audiences (the amazing venue probably helps). There’s nothing quite like them in the world and it’s part of what really makes a show. There’s nothing worse than going to see a band where everyone just stands there like stunned mullets so thank you Perth and everyone over at the Ice Cream Factory for once again, putting on a show that will be remembered for a long time.

KAREN LOWE