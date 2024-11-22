Ziggy Alberts announces New Love album tour

Ziggy Alberts has today released Singing For Country, an ode to the natural beauty and multicultural way of life found in Australia. Singing For Country follows New Love, Outlaw and Where Did The Love Go? as the latest taste from his upcoming seventh studio album, New Love, out Friday, February 21.

Along with the release, Alberts is getting back on the road for a national tour. The singer-songwriter will bring his new album to Western Australia with shows at Metropolis Fremantle on Thursday, February 27 and 3 Oceans Winery, Margaret River, on Saturday, March 1.

Written as a love letter to his home country, Singing For Country is a standout moment on Alberts’ upcoming LP, painting a picture of the land and people that call Australia home.

“I wrote Singing For Country along the Mid-North Coast of Australia,” said Alberts. “It’s a song about what it means to be Australian, to love this land and our planet. For me, being Australian is about embracing a unique mix of cultures on this sunburnt land.”

“This song was my way of celebrating what and how it feels to be Australian. I performed this song across my tour in Europe, UK and North America and despite it being about my love for Australia, people really connected to it. I think that for anyone who loves the natural beauty of their homeland will relate and feel camaraderie in this too. It speaks to the core reason I write songs; to sing and celebrate people and nature.”

Ziggy Alberts’ seventh studio album New Love is out on Friday, February 21, 2025. Ziggy Alberts plays Metropolis Fremantle on Thursday, February 27 and 3 Oceans Winery on Saturday, March 1. Tickets are on sale now at ziggyalberts.com

