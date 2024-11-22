Kate Miller-Heidke announces The Telling Tales Tour

Award-winning singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke is bringing her The Telling Tales Tour to His Majesty’s Theatre on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

Known for traversing the worlds of pop, folk, opera and musical theatre, Miller-Heidke has performed on stages as varied as Coachella, the New York Metropolitan Opera, the Eurovision Song Contest, the Sydney Opera House, TV’s The Voice and more.

She will be accompanied by her long-term collaborator Keir Nuttall on guitar for the run of dates, which is set to be “a celebration of songs old and new, of voice, storytelling, emotion, humour, and music that transports and transcends.”

Over her career, Miller-Heidke has released five top ten studio albums, including O Vertigo!, Nightflight, and Curiouser, which reached double platinum sales and featured the multi-platinum hits The Last Day On Earth and Caught in the Crowd. Her most recent album, Child in Reverse, was released in 2020 and debuted in the top 10 of the ARIA Charts.

In 2022, Miller-Heidke released her latest single, You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore, featuring Jaguar Jonze.

Kate Miller-Heidke’s The Telling Tales Tour hits His Majesty’s Theatre on Saturday, March 8, 2025. For more info and to buy tickets, head to artsculturetrust.wa.gov.au

