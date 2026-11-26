Fresh from completing their first national headline tour in support of their sophomore album Baku, Perth trio Yomi Ship are taking their intricate, immersive sound beyond home while continuing to build from here. CAT LANDRO spoke with Nick Osborne, Jade Champion and Jarred Osborne, about what it takes to make that outward movement possible – and what it means to keep Perth at the centre of the world they’re building.

Yomi Ship’s music has a way of making a room feel like a portal. One minute I’m listening to their latest record Baku while cooking gnocchi; the next, I’m somewhere more cinematic, following a sound through a landscape I can’t quite map. Long atmospheric passages give way to stop-start riffs, sudden turns and tightly locked playing. The sound can be proggy and exacting, then take a sharp left turn. By the end of the record I realise my gnocchi has inadvertently landed somewhere between nachos and tteokbokki: like Yomi Ship’s hybrid sound, daring, weird, and still incredibly palatable.

That sense of immersion and imaginative travel is part of the band’s appeal – and part of what makes me curious about the place they make it from. Yomi Ship have now spent ten years building strange, immersive musical worlds from Perth, a city often described through its distance from everywhere else. They’re looking outward, towards audiences in the UK and Europe, but they also value the calm of coming home. What does it mean to stay here and make music that seems to travel so far?

Set against their pre-Covid release Pyramids of Yonaguni, Baku sounds more considered: cleaner and more deliberate, while the earlier album has a fuzzier, more exploratory quality. Jade describes the band’s earlier approach as being “less afraid” to try something simply because it seemed fun. The evolution is not a tidy passage from youthful mess to adult polish. The playfulness remains, but now it shares space with careful arrangements and more time spent developing the songs.

Baku is intricate and spacious, but not solemn about it. Its shifts can be strange, playful and unexpectedly funny. Tail of the Angry Goldfish is a telling example: the tale and the tail are both in on the joke. When I tell the band I thought I heard the fish in the song’s watery, wobbly sounds, the trio laugh bemused; its extended ending becomes, as Nick explains, the tail of both the song and the fish. The track gets darker as it goes, too. This is not quite a cute aquarium story.

Yomi Ship (2026) by Treh Ivory

There’s Nothing Quite Like the Feeling plays a different kind of trick. The title withholds its object, and Nick says it was meant to stay highly ambiguous: “I don’t even know what I am thinking. How the hell are you supposed to know what I’m feeling?” That looseness sits beside the precision of the playing. Yomi Ship build collaboratively, often starting with a single riff and trying it against other fragments. Jarred describes knowing where a noise section starts and what cue will end it, while leaving what happens inside it open. The result is controlled enough to hold together, but still capable of taking a sideways step.

Yomi Ship’s imagined geography also reaches beyond Perth. The band draw on Japanese folklore, including the baku, a dream eater said to consume nightmares. They have not been to Japan, though they want to go; the influence currently comes through reading, art, architecture and folklore encountered at a distance. Their music also takes cues from cinematic and video-game environments, where atmosphere can make a place feel explorable before a story explains it.

Yomi Ship’s sound has helped them land local support slots with groups such as Animals as Leaders and Chon – a neat fit within a technical, progressive lane, though the self-described “weird, proggy band” can fit across several adjacent genres. Being in Perth brings opportunities, but it can also narrow the route. Nick says a band may bring them on for its Perth date while other supports take the east-coast shows. “Potentially, if we were on the east coast, we could get that whole run.” The opportunity is real, but so is the distance.

That expansive reach coexists with a very local working life. Jarred describes returning to Perth after touring as relaxing and calm. Nick adds that moving east would mean a “massive uproot of lifestyle”; any move would need to make sense for all three members. Perth is home, but it does not remove the constraints of geography. The band’s attachment to the city and the cost of leaving it are both true.

Yomi Ship’s 2026 album Baku

Their first European run shows how a route can become viable. An initial UK festival offer paid too little to justify flying over for one short set, but a connection with Plini enabled a broader European run shortly after 2024’s Feast Eternal. The “UK: home of prog” beckons; the band hope to return to Europe for another two-week tour. Jade remembers the audiences they encountered: “They’re very curious about music over there and excited to explore new music and find fans. Last time, they’d go straight to the front, get there early, give us feedback and buy merch.” These are not abstract global opportunities.

Nor does the wider sphere stop at Europe. Yomi Ship are excited by reports of listeners in the US finding them online and by the momentum post-rock is gaining with audiences in China. The band are still discovering where their sound might connect. Online attention can reveal those listeners, but it does not pay for flights, accommodation or time away from work. The Friday question of “what kind of content should we film today,” as Jarred puts it, is another kind of labour now attached to keeping a band visible.

There is a local measure of Yomi Ship’s ten years, too, though it is more specific than a claim that they are held up by a close-knit scene. They were once the underage band; now younger groups ask how they do it. “We still feel young,” Nick says. “We have these younger bands come up to us and ask us questions … It’s like, I don’t know, we just do it?” Jade remembers starting at 15 and knowing little about the music scene, and I share my first memory of Yomi Ship is from a small, makeshift vinyl café in Leederville. A band that began as a young presence in Perth has become a reference point for people arriving after them.

The question is not whether Yomi Ship need to leave Perth to make ambitious music. More than loyalty or imagination, it takes ways to fund recording and travel, book enough shows to make a tour viable, sustain an audience between releases and keep the band’s members able to do the work. Perth can be both a place to return to and a costly place from which to reach elsewhere.

Their music already moves between precise structures and open-ended passages; their career has a similar tension between local continuity and outward movement. The next tour may bring new listeners, and the prospect that travel could feed new material back into their sound is exciting. Their expansive world-building – imagined at home, with the possibilities of travel still ahead—does not make Perth a dead end. Perth is a point of origin and the centre from which Yomi Ship’s intricate worlds can expand.

Yomi Ship’s second album Baku is available now from yomiship.com

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