After more than four decades, English jazz-funk legends Level 42 are finally heading down under, with Perth fans getting the first opportunity to see them live in Australia. Following the sell-out of their first Astor Theatre show on Monday, January 18, the band have added a second date on Tuesday, January 19, with tickets on sale now. Russell Loasby spoke to bassist and frontman Mark King about the long-awaited Australian debut, the enduring appeal of World Machine, sharing the stage with some of the world’s greatest drummers and the mountain of unreleased live recordings sitting in his archives.

Level 42 are finally coming to Australia. What took you so long?

We can’t wait. We were meant to have come a few times in the past, but circumstances prevailed and we got the rug pulled out from under us – COVID primarily being one of the reasons we couldn’t come. It was ultimately so disappointing.

I’ve been doing this for 46 years and I never got the chance to come to Australia and play, which is frustrating, to say the least.

I’ve got lots of Australian friends, not least Julian Mendelsohn, who’s been responsible for engineering some of our best work. I met Julian when I went in to put a couple of tracks down for Nik Kershaw back in 1984 or ’85. I just thought, “This guy’s great.” There was no drama with him. He’d get everything set up, it sounded great in the studio, and he was good fun to be with.

When we were coming up with the World Machine album, we’d had Ken Scott engineer True Colours, and he was a hero of ours because of his work with the Mahavishnu Orchestra, Billy Cobham, Stanley Clarke and all these incredible artists. Then we were thinking, “Well, who are we going to have a go with this time?” I said, “Well, I just worked with an Australian dude, Julian Mendelsohn” And I said “He’s fantastic. Let’s have a go.”

That’s how we started working with Julian. Anyway I don’t know how we got talking about him when we’re coming to Australia, it’s part of my condition Russell, it’s part of my condition, I got off on a tangent, man!

And now you’re starting the Australian tour with two shows in Perth on January 18 & 19. What can we expect from the setlist? Will you be varying things between the two nights and digging a little deeper?

No, I think that in the current circumstances we’re going to dedicate the whole night to Dolly Parton.

(Laughs)

No, I mean, what you’re going to get is Level 42, man – wall-to-wall Level 42. It’ll be tracks from across the years, really.

We go back to 1981 and Love Games. We’ve got to put Love Games in because it’s a great chance for Nichol to rip up and do what he does so well on the trombone, and Starchild is a go to, it’s just a great track. We always enjoy playing it.

The difficult thing for me is knowing which ones I have to leave out, I have to make that decision sometimes. But having done this for so many years, I also understand that you have to build a set properly. You have to make it work so that you come in big, then you have to take it down by doing some deeper cuts – things that perhaps weren’t in the Top 20 or whatever. Then you build it back up until you take it out, and you end up with all guns firing.

The songs that you play kind of suggest themselves because you know what works after this amount of time. We’ll be playing a 90-minute set that we know is going to be pretty explosive.

I think everyone would love to hear If You Were Mine, I’m just putting that out there, if there’s any possibility!

It might happen. It might happen. I’ll just see where it has to go. But what that’ll mean, is that something has to drop out, but also my memory doesn’t work that well so I’d have to look at that song again. I’m not as good as a drum machine. With a drum machine, you only have to punch the information in once. With me, I need punching the information in on a daily basis!

You’ve got two nights here, so you’ve got a bit of room to play with.

Yeah, exactly.

You’ve actually been to Perth before, haven’t you?

I’ve got family in Perth. My eldest daughter and two grandkids are there, so I’ve been to Perth three or four times visiting them over the years. It’s the only place I’ve been to in Australia, so my experience of Australia is Perth.

So when Level 42 finally walk onto a Perth stage, in a strange way you’ll be coming somewhere that’s already familiar to you.

Yeah, absolutely. It’s going to be great.

You mentioned COVID earlier. The band had plans to come to Australia in 2020, but obviously that didn’t happen. What was that period like for you, particularly after having spent your entire life as a working musician?

It was a tough time. Personally, I found it very, very frustrating because there were no answers. You didn’t know where we were going to go. How long is this going to last?

I was in my 40th year of being in the band, and it was like, “Well, is that it then? Is it going to carry on again?” I found it ultimately depressing.

But I really, really felt for young artists. At least I’d had a crack at it. I’d done pretty much all of it. But the young artists – I had friends like Nadine Shah who had just been working on an album for 18 months, dropped the album and were going to go out on tour, and bang, everything stopped.

You can’t put the genie back in the bottle. The album is now out, it sort of came and went, and all that effort and all that work… And of course she was just one of hundreds of artists around the world.

Then there were the knock-on effects. The cost of touring became so expensive compared to what it had been beforehand. It’s almost unaffordable to do. You have to really cut your cloth to be able to come out and make it work.

Was that part of the reason why the 2020 Australian tour wasn’t immediately rescheduled?

Yeah. What had to make it work for us was the idea of being able to get Japan online so that we could do what we call our Australasian leg.

You’d stick in Singapore, maybe some shows in Indonesia, Japan, then Australia makes sense because the guarantees you’re getting from all of these places aren’t huge, but you combine it all and you can make it work. If any of that drops out, then suddenly it’s unaffordable. It just doesn’t make sense and you can’t do it.

I’m very glad it has finally worked out. I’ve actually been hassling the promoters about bringing you out. When you announced the World Machine anniversary tour, I was on them saying, “They’re doing the 40th anniversary tour. Can you please bring them out now?” I’ve been championing you guys for many many years!

That’s amazing. Thank you, Russell. That’s what you need – somebody championing your cause. We’ll play anywhere, but we need a promoter to bring us out.

It’s not like a Mickey Rooney film where they roll into town and go, “Hey, let’s do the show right here!” They set up, all these people show up and it’s like, “Hey, that was great.” It doesn’t quite work like that!

But anyway, we’re coming, man, and it’s going to be good.

One of the things I’m particularly interested in is the band’s drummers. You’ve had an extraordinary succession of players over the years, and Pete Ray Biggin has now been with the band for around 16 years. What’s it like playing alongside him?

Mark King: He is absolutely incredible. It’s really the gig that was waiting for Pete – he just had to get old enough to join!

If I go back to the tour we did in 1990, the Guaranteed tour, at that particular time, Alan Holdsworth was on guitar and Gary Husband was on drums. When Pete came to audition for us – which sounds ridiculous because the guy is absolutely brilliant – he showed up with quite a small kit.

We’d spent the previous 12 years with Gary Husband, and every drum on stage was huge and deafening. So we saw this slight guy come in with this little kit and thought, “Wow, this is going to be a change. It’s going to be nice and quite polite.”

WRONG!

He banged seven bells out of this little kit and we were going, “This is fantastic.” So we said, “Well, the job’s yours, kid. You’re brilliant. Welcome to the band.”

Then he said, “I’ve got to say, Mark, this isn’t the first time we’ve played together.”

He told me that back in 1990, we’d played Leeds University. When the tour bus pulled in, Pete was standing there with an armful of albums he wanted us to sign, which we did.

Then he asked if he could come in and do the soundcheck. He asked Gary if he could have a go on his drums, and Gary said, “Yeah, of course you can, son.”

I asked Pete what songs he knew, and he said, “I know all of them.” He was 11 years old!

We ran through four or five songs and he was amazing. We all thought, “This kid’s going to be brilliant one day.”

Then you wind forward to 2010. My brother Nathan, who plays guitar in the band, said, “Have a look at this guy, Mark. He’s brilliant.” I looked him up on YouTube, called him up, he came in – and there it was. All those years later, Pete, this was your gig. It was kind of waiting for you.

He’s been with us ever since, and he’s a joy to play with.

As a drummer myself, and because the way I play bass is really quite percussive, the two of us can really dig in. We have to remind each other sometimes to hold back because you get so excited that it’s very easy to overplay. The moment takes you.

But for the poor listener sitting out front, it might not appear like that because they’re just going, “What’s going on?”

Not for me. I want more of that!

Well, we’re digging it! Anyway, having Pete in the band is just great. He’s a phenomenal talent and he’s a sweet kid.

He’s like the bastard son I never wanted.

Beautifully said. You’ve also had Gary Husband and Gavin Harrison behind the kit. You’ve been incredibly lucky with the drummers you’ve worked with.

We have been so lucky. Phil Gould, for the first seven years, was a phenomenal drummer. That’s why Phil and I became friends – I met him when I was 14 years old and I was just in awe of how great he was on drums.

He’s got this effortless way of playing that makes the song sing, a lot like Jeff Porcaro or Steve Gadd. They have this really, really special thing.

Then Gary Husband came in. I saw Gary when I was about 14 as well, and that was quite an important year for me because I discovered the Mahavishnu Orchestra.

I’d turned on the TV one day and there was this kids’ talent show. There was this little kid with glasses and a very shaved head sitting at a piano, playing this amazing piano. I think, “Yeah, nice. You play piano well.”

Then he gets up, walks over, gets on the drums and is just like Billy Cobham/Buddy Rich, and then he gets back on the piano. I thought, “Oh my God.”

At 14, being so competitive, I hated the guy because this was everything I wanted to do, only he was doing it and doing it much better than I ever could.

Then you wind forward to 1987 and I realised Gary was the same kid I’d seen on TV. I asked him about it because I didn’t clock his name as Gary Husband back when I was 14. I just remembered there was this amazing kid.

There he was in 1987 playing with Alan Holdsworth. What a team those guys were.

I told Gary, “Man, I hated you at that moment in time.”

I love the guy now. He’s one of my best friends of all time, and just a phenomenal musician. One of the best musicians this country’s produced, I think.

And then Gavin Harrison came in for a tour as well.

Yeah. Gav’s utterly brilliant as well. His meter and his understanding of time are great. It kind of puts me in mind of Jan Hammer, where he has this effortless way of going across time without it sounding forced.

That’s always the thing about playing. You don’t want the audience to feel like they’re on the edge of their seat thinking, “Oh man, he’s going to fall off any minute.” You just want it to be so effortless and cool. Gav could do that.

Then Gary came back into the band, right up until 2009, when he went off with John McLaughlin. Pete came in after that.

We’ve had another amazing experience too. Gary was unavailable for the North Sea Jazz Festival, so I thought, “Actually, you know what? I’m going to give Bill Cobham a ring.”

Bill was my hero. This was the band I’d seen when I was 14 years old.

Bill came in and he was just Bill – so funky and just so on it. We had such an experience on stage. At one point the sequencer switched off, or Bill lost his click, so he didn’t have anything to play to.

It didn’t make any difference. We just soldiered on.

When we finished and were taking a bow, Bill came up and said, “You don’t know – he’s speaking to the audience – you don’t know what it was like up here, guys. It was a war up here!”

The audience had no idea what was happening. That’s live, isn’t it? Live is live.

Speaking of live, Level 42 are finally coming to Australia. What do you hope Australian audiences take away from those first shows?

It’s going to be Level 42, wall-to-wall. We’re going to work our way through the years and make it a 90-minute set that we know is going to be pretty explosive.

I think it’s going to be great.

Mark, it’s been an absolute pleasure. I’m really looking forward to finally seeing you guys in Perth next year.

Lovely talking to you, Russell. You take care, my friend.

You too. See you soon.

Level 42 play Astor Theatre show on Monday, January 18, and Tuesday, January 19, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from destroyalllines.com

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