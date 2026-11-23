A quarter of a century after Sydney trio Gerling crammed indie rock, house, disco and hip-hop into the ARIA-nominated When Young Terrorists Chase the Sun, the enigmatic group’s landmark record finally gets a vinyl release. MICHAEL HOLLICK caught up with frontman Darren Cross to hear about the album’s long-awaited first pressing, their ‘surreal’ collab with Kylie, and how a sampled preacher went from “something good is going to happen to you” to the band’s longest-running in-joke.

Before we jump into the news about the new vinyl, I want to go back to where Gerling began, way back to the ’90s. What were those early days like?

It was completely different. That was before Burke (Reid) joined the band and he’s integral to the Gerling that everybody knows. It was me and a guy from New Zealand called Brad Herdson and we were experimenting with alternate tunings, stuff like Sonic Youth, Swervedriver and Truman’s Water.

I first got turned on to Gerling when I heard those weird tunings. But I also distinctly remember my other first thought was, ‘These guys look like Mormons!’ What was that about?

That was just one of those things that happened and just seemed to make sense. Burke was still at high school when he first joined and he’d rock up after school in a white shirt and a backpack and I’d be like, ‘You look like a Scientologist.’ And I don’t really know why, but I too started wearing a backpack on stage, and we were like, ‘Okay, let’s just do this.’

It certainly made you guys stand out. Do you think it worked for you?

Well, I’ll tell you what, it was easy. Before a gig it’d be like, ‘Where’s my white shirt?’ There it is. And they were like $6, so it was a great choice on that front. And then you’d put it on and then the backpack, so simple. And it took the image out of the whole fashion thing; it made it just about the music.

And for the lore, I remember hearing rumours that you kept something special in the backpacks? Is that true?

(laughs) There probably was something, but nothing in particular, like maybe keys, or a book or guitar leads or batteries. So, sorry, no, there was no special elixir or whatnot.

To be honest, I think I kinda always knew it was a myth. But now jumping to what we’re here for, this amazing twenty-fifth anniversary vinyl release of When Young Terrorists. How did this come about?

Our back catalogue went from here to there to there, and in the end Warner ended up owning it. One of the fellows who’s high up at Warner is a mega fan and he contacted us out of the blue and asked if we wanted to do this. The other guys were like, ‘Yeah, so let’s do it.’ Now the record’s out, and the vinyl sounds incredible and the artwork too.

Looking at the tracklist, you have some massive collaborators and features on this record. What can you tell me about those?

The one everyone wants to know about is Kylie. She sang on one of our songs, which still feels surreal. We had mutual friends, and when we asked, she said she was a fan and would love to do it.

We caught up in a London pub while touring, worked out the melody, and twenty minutes later she was in the studio, absolutely nailing it. Afterwards, she mentioned she’d just filmed a video wearing disco shorts, saying it would be her comeback. Months later, Spinning Around was everywhere. We were touring the UK, turned on the telly and there she was in those short shorts. We couldn’t believe it; that was the same Kylie that was on our record!

And what about Kool Keith? He is an absolute OG legend of the rap game. How did that come about?

We were massive fans of Dr. Octagon, so when we were able to wrangle that, that was another out-of-this-world moment.

It wasn’t just the features, though. You had all sorts of producers helping out?

Yes, we had the cream of the crop. We had Magoo on one side looking after the rock and the final mixes, and on the dance side we had Josh Abrahams, who was just coming off Addicted to Bass. To see him at work in the studio was such an experience. There’s a drum and bass part in the Kylie track (The G-House Project) that is just something else, and it was amazing to see how he worked to get there. And just all the little things, like seeing where Magoo places mics and what compressors he uses. It was just fantastic.

Gerling’s When Young Terrorists Chase the Sun 25th anniversary vinyl edition is out now

Given that lineage of great production, what tracks stand out sonically to you on this record?

The Deer In You comes to mind. That’s a noisy rock song and to Josh we’re like, ‘We want to do some drum and bass stuff’, thinking that’d make sense given his background, but he was like, ‘No, no, no, let’s rock out’, and then he polished that up and it sounds amazing.

And did working with these types of people have a big impact on you guys?

Oh definitely. It was massively influential. I’ve been producing my own music since Gerling and Burke is a producer and engineer now. He’s done a huge range from Julia Jacklin to The Drones, Courtney Barnett and Jack Ladder. Back in the day he was more there with the notebook, taking it all in. They’d give him a box and he’d be programming it. He was always the wonder kid who could work everything out.

Now you’ve listened back to the album, was there anything you had forgotten about that really made you stand back now that you are relistening, like, ‘I can’t believe we did this?’

There’s a bunch I still don’t even know how to describe. There’s one called The Manual, and it sounds like The Muppets meets The Stooges. There’s so much stuff on it, but the weird thing about Gerling is that no matter how much programming there was, there was also still a human joy coming out of it.

I can definitely see that. Compared with the French house that was big at the time, or even your early influences like Kraftwerk, there was still a messiness, an injection of humanity on each of these tracks.

Yeah, I think that was just us being true to who we were. There’s a track called Hot Computer which is absolutely nuts. I listened to it today with my wife and she’s like, ‘What’s that sound?’

Finally, we didn’t get an exclusive with the backpack contents, but is there anything special you can share after all the years with your fans?

I do actually have something, and I was just thinking about it after listening to this vinyl. Which, by the way, sounds so amazing. I’m not sure how they have done it, but it really pops. On a production level, it is just so out there.

But about the Easter egg, you know the radio disco remix of Enter Space Capsule, the one that was all over triple j in the late ’90s and really opened the door for us? There’s a bit in the build-up where we sampled a preacher saying “Something good is going to happen to you.”

So when we got to Hot Computer we were thinking, how do we kind of connect back to that, like in a kind of in-joke way? So we re-sampled the same preacher, and he goes, “Right now, just touch yourself.” And I was explaining why this was a cool little thing to my wife, and she was just looking at me going, “You guys are weird.”

Oh, I know that look. I get that a lot from my partner too. But that is so cool to know. Now, looking forward, we know Gerling wasn’t the end of the story. We’ve talked about Burke’s production career, but we haven’t really touched on your own work yet, and you’ve had a pretty interesting journey yourself. You’ve released nine solo records and collaborated with some remarkable Australian musicians, including Ed Kuepper and Jim White.

Yeah, I’m the only musician still going from Gerling now. My artistic name is D.C. Cross and its acoustic instrumental guitar work. Artists like John Fahey, Nick Drake and Bert Jansch are big influences.

Yes, listening to your latest record, I could hear that call back to the past, a real appreciation for older musical traditions and songwriting in there. What are the sounds and artists you’re finding yourself drawn to these days?

I feel it was just where I was pulled. There was a natural sort of move away from programming and electronic experimentation towards more traditional songwriting, things with a folk and roots influence. I’ve become really interested in fingerpicked guitar and what you can do with that instrument, taking it somewhere unexpected and creating these more atmospheric, almost otherworldly soundscapes.

And for those keen to check it out, you do have a new album out?

Yes, I’ve been keeping pretty busy. I’ve got a new collaboration with Andrew Tuttle called AT/DC, which is out through Someone Good and Room40. We share a love of experimental sounds and acoustic instrumentation, and it was a really enjoyable record to make. We were sending ideas and recordings back and forth, working with drones, acoustic guitar, banjo and electronics. It came together quite organically, and it’s been great to explore that world with someone else.

Gerling’s When Young Terrorists Chase the Sun 25th anniversary vinyl edition is available to order now from wma.lnk.to

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