YAGAN SQUARE Getting Live and Loud every weekend in September



If you like your music live, loud and free then Yagan Square is the place to be this month. Nestled between the city and Northbridge, Yagan Square will come to life every weekend in September with Live and Loud, sporting a dazzling line-up of fun and family-friendly performances featuring drumming, dancing, circus, acrobatics and more.

The series kicked off last weekend with The Chameleon Brass Band and Sahara Drummers, where onlookers were treated to a captivating experience hard to find anywhere else in the city.

But that was only the beginning. This weekend Live and Loud program kicks things up another notch with Samba drummers and a Capoiera/Maculéle show. With some of Perth’s finest performers bringing the space to life on weekends, and with free live busking entertainment also happening each day of the week, Yagan Square offers a diverse blend of unique experiences right throughout September.

Check out the full line-up below:

Saturday, September 17: 3.00 & 4.00pm, Bassanovas – 10 piece Samba drumming band with dancers

Sunday, September 18: 12.00pm, Capoiera/Maculéle show

Friday, September 23: 12.00pm, Luke Forrester – roving circus fun

Saturday, September 24: 12.00pm, Acrobatic Acts – a dazzling acrobatic installation by Fliptease

Sunday, September 25: Between 2.00 – 4.00pm, Akwabba African Drummers and Dancing – six piece African drummer group with dancers

Yagan Square’s Live and Loud Series runs every week in September. To find out more, check them out Yagan Square on Facebook and Instagram.