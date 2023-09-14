Win! ‘Yuck Circus: WREKD’ Tickets

Critically acclaimed and widely beloved Yuck Circus are back with their sell out show! Bigger than ever before, these multi-award-winning Barbarian Babes combine their high-flying acrobatics and larrikin humour into a full-throttle night of frenzy.

In a land of chain-link, barbed wire, and far too much leather, this immersive event is will see these high-octane acrobats tear the house down. For more info on the show head to therechabite.com.au

We’re stoked to have 2 double passes to give away to the opening night of Wrekd on Thursday, September 21 at The Rechabite.

To WIN, email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Yuck Circus in the subject line, drop your address and phone number in the copy, and then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, September 19 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend The Rechabite on September 21.