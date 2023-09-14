Win! ‘2023 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival’ Movie tickets

The 2023 ST. ALi Italian Film Festival presented by Palace returns to Perth, running from September 28 to October 25 at Palace Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX, Windsor Cinema.

The festival will transport audiences to Italy with a stunning selection of the best in contemporary Italian cinema with this year’s festival features, award-winning drama, comedies and documentaries timed perfectly to celebrate the start of spring.

We’re molto eccitato to have 5 in-season double passes to giveaway to any film in the festival! Head here for the full programme.

