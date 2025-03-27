Win! Warfare movie tickets

The incredible story of Warfare is a reconstruction of real-life events and is pulled from the memories of the soldiers involved.

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs on a surveillance mission gone wrong in insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare and brotherhood, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Featuring an ensemble of next-gen leading men including Will Poulter, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Cosmo Jarvis, Joseph Quinn, and Kit Connor, whose chemistry mirrors the camaraderie on screen, Warfare captures the raw, emotional intensity of combat like never before.

We are stoked to have five in-season double passes to give away to Warfare, in cinemas Thursday, April 17.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Warfare in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, April 16 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x