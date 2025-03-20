Win! Head South movie tickets

Head South is a touching, bittersweet coming-of-age comedy set in New Zealand in 1979, about a naive teenager who, without any musical experience, plans a gig for his (not yet existing) post-punk band at the local rock music venue. Alone for a fortnight with his world-weary father who is going through his own crisis of identity, Angus navigates self-doubt, derision, harmful behaviour and a family tragedy to take the stage for the first time.

