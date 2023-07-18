Win! Vinyl Cutting Masterclass at Vinyl Café tickets

If you’ve ever wanted to hear your original music on vinyl or learn about the process of cutting music to vinyl then this is the master class for you.

At this Vinyl Cutting Masterclass, all attendees will not only learn about the cutting process but leave with a copy of their original music cut on vinyl. If you don’t have any music and just want to learn about the process that’s fine too of course.

The workshop will be run by Adrian Sardi from Sugarland Studios/The ABC and Mega Mike from Perth Vinyl Recording who has 14 years experience and two vinyl lathe set ups to demonstrate. After an initial theory presentation by Adrian Sardi, Mega Mike will cut your original music to vinyl while you observe up close and personal as your music is cut to vinyl in a hands on workshop.

The event will take place at the all new Vinyl Café, a small bar and record store at U1 636 Newcastle Street in Leederville, at the base of the new ‘Foundry’ building. Prior to the event all ticket holders will be sent a link that they can upload their track to, or they can bring the track in WAV format on a USB on the night.

Thanks to Vinyl Café, we’ve got a double pass to Vinyl Cutting Masterclass on Wednesday, July 19 at 7pm.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with VINYL CUTTING MASTERCLASS in the subject line, your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, July 19 at 12 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

