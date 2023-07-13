Win! Rosemount Hotel 459 Jams food and drink voucher

Rosemount Hotel are kicking off a new weekly event in four5nine bar each Wednesday. Starting on Wednesday, July 19, 459 JAMS is a jam night for anyone and everyone, hosted by WAAPA alumni and local musicians Oliver Vonlanthen, David Chidgzey, Jack Hill, and Jet Kye Chong (whose new band is called LANDER).

Musicians are invited to jump up and play with the house band, bring along their own instruments or use what is available on the night.

To top it off, there’s a $16 Parmi special on, and it’s free entry, making it a nice cheap night for students. You can find more info on the Facebook event page.

To celebrate the launch of 459 JAMS, we’re giving away a $50 Food & Beverage Voucher to spend at Rosemount Hotel on any Wednesday night.

Competition closes Tuesday, July 18 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

