Win! Twinless movie tickets

After meeting in a twin bereavement support group, Roman (Dylan O’Brien) and Dennis (James Sweeney) develop an unlikely bromance as they both search for solace and an identity without their better halves. They soon become inseparable, but old wounds reopen that will have permanent consequences for their friendship.

Lauren Graham and Aisling Franciosi also star in this stirring, whip-smart, wholly original dark comedy from breakout multi-hyphenate director James Sweeney.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to give away to the special preview of Twinless at Luna Cinema Leederville on Saturday, October 11, with an 11am start.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with TWINLESS in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, October 9 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x