Win! The Travellers movie tickets

The Travellers is a poignant, funny and heart-warming family story from acclaimed filmmaker Bruce Beresford.

Stephen Seary (Luke Bracey), a charismatic and successful stage designer, returns to his small hometown in Australia to say goodbye to his dying mother (Susie Porter). What was to be a quick trip descends into chaos, drama, and at times downright funny moments as Stephen navigates family responsibilities, a difficult relationship with his father (Bryan Brown), old friends & past lovers, all while trying to return to Europe for a major opera contract.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to The Travellers, out in cinemas Thursday, October 9.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Travellers in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, October 5 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next →