Win! Tickets to experience the exhilarating energy of the Australian Youth Orchestra in Concert

The Australian Youth Orchestra will perform at Perth Concert Hall on Friday, April 14 for the first time in 12 years in Perth!

The orchestra is made up of talented musicians aged 12-25 from around the country, who will transport you through their musical colour and sophistication.

Experience the next generation of musicians perform a selection of Mahler’s Adagietto movement from his Fifth Symphony and Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony, under the baton of conductor Eivind Aadland.

