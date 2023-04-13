Win! ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Special preview tickets

New Line Cinema and Renaissance Pictures present a return to the iconic horror franchise, Evil Dead Rise, from writer/director Lee Cronin. The movie stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Nell Fisher.

Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Thanks to Warner Bros. Australia, we’re giving you the chance to win one of 5 double passes to the Perth preview of Evil Dead Rise on Monday, April 17 at 6.30pm at Hoyts Karrinyup. Don’t miss this edgy, fresh take on the cult-classic franchise, only in cinemas April 20.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Evil DeadRise in the subject line, your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, April 16 at 12pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event. The movie is Rated R+18, all guests must be 18+ and photo ID may be required to be presented.

