Win! The Whale Movie tickets

A film by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale is the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink and Hong Chau and based on the acclaimed play by Samuel D. Hunter.

We are honoured to have 5 in-season passes to giveaway to The Whale, in cinemas February 2.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with The Whale in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, January 31 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the participating theatres.

Prev x