Win! Adults Only Magic Show Fringe tickets

Prepare to be WOW’D out of your comfy red seats in this absolute jam-packed adults-only spectacular! Magic duo Sam and Justin have toured across the world presenting their unique display of hilariously raucous comedy, mind-bending illusions, stunningly dangerous stunts and just a cheeky hint of nudity; and now the Adults Only Magic Show is headed to Fringe World!

Having completely flipped the script on what you would expect from your typical magic show – replacing the top hats and bunny rabbits with naughty comedy and sex appeal – this is magic like you have never seen before!

We’re stoked to be giving you the chance to win double passes to Adults Only Magic Show at The Hat Trick at The Pleasure Garden on Friday, February 10.

To win email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with ADULTS ONLY MAGIC SHOW in the subject line, and your postal address and phone number in the copy. Then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post, and don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, February 8 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next »