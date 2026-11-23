Perth collective The Tortured Souls are celebrating the release of their debut album, Unforgettable Days, with a launch show at Freo.Social on Thursday, November 26.

Led by singer-songwriter Justin Davies, the group features an all-star cast of Perth musicians, including members of The Sleepy Jackson, The Waifs, Eskimo Joe and more – with NSW singer-songwriter Kim Churchill, Adelaide band The Audreys and local legend Greg Dear joining the bill as special guests on the night.

We’re excited to give away two double passes to The Tortured Souls’ Unforgettable Days album launch at Freo.Social on Thursday, November 26.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Tortured Souls in the subject line and your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you’ll take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, November 25 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x