Northern Japan. Fourth-grader Fujino enjoys the admiration of her classmates, who delight in the four-panel comics she publishes in the school newspaper. But her confidence is shaken when Kyōmoto – a reclusive classmate whose social anxiety keeps her from attending school – begins submitting work of extraordinary and superior skill. What starts as quiet rivalry soon evolves into a profound creative partnership, bound by a shared devotion to illustration. As they grow together – and eventually apart – their journey traces the fragile interplay of connection, ambition and regret…

Palme d’Or-winning director Koreeda Hirokazu (Shoplifters, Like Father Like Son, The Truth) brings his signature humanism to Look Back, a deeply moving adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s acclaimed ‘one-shot’ manga about the wild emotional swings of childhood friendship, and the process of finding your voice through art.

We are excited to have ten double passes to give away to special preview of Look Back on Saturday, November 28, 11am at Luna Cinema Leederville.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Look Back in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, November 26 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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