Smooth vibes, unforgettable rhythms, and golden memories await you at Lost in the 80s at The Whippet Club in Leederville!

Whether you’re a die-hard old skool fan or just looking for a sensational Sunday plan, this is the place to be with talented DJs spinning timeless classics, delicious cocktails, smooth grooves, sultry vocals and luscious vibes.

Grab your crew, throw on your best 80s looks, and get ready to let loose – Lost in the 80s isn’t just an event, it’s a vibe you won’t want to miss. This is your Day Drinking Sunday, done right. 🥂🎤🍾

We’re excited to give away two double passes to Lost in the 80s at The Whippet Club on Sunday, November 29 from 2pm–8pm.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Lost in the 80s in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then let us know your favourite 80s song in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, November 26 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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