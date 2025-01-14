Win! The Quadrangle Fringe tickets

The Quadrangle is a unique verbatim theatre performance that explores the candid perspectives of young people. In this production, actors present live interviews with children, and relay the words exactly as they hear them, without any embellishment.

Accompanied by live music, this performance captures the raw, heartfelt, and humorous insights of children as they share their views on life, the world, and their dreams for the future. The show inspires reflection on the value of young voices and their often-profound wisdom.

