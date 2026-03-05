Win! The Moment movie tickets

A rising pop star Charli xcx navigates the complexities of fame and industry pressure while preparing for her arena tour debut.

A flashy, tongue-in-cheek hyper-pop mockumentary, The Moment is Charli xcx’s creative reflection on her own meteoric success with brat. Directed and co-written by ‘360’ music video director Aidan Zamiri in his feature debut, the film has a stylishly effortless rhythm and a uniquely self-aware, ironic sense of humour. Charli xcx plays an exaggeratedly manic version of herself, surrounded by a cast of characters that mirror both the friends and foes of the era.

We love it that we have ten in-season double passes to give away to The Moment, in cinemas Thursday, March 5.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with The Moment in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, March 9 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next →