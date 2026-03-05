Win! Arco movie tickets

A magical and beautifully animated journey through time, Arco is a dazzling adventure about a 10-year-old boy from a peaceful, distant future who accidentally travels back to the year 2075 and discovers a world in peril. As Arco develops a charming and touching friendship with a young girl named Iris, they band together and along with her trusted robot caretaker Mikki, set out on a quest to get Arco home, while the two children may also be the only ones who can save our planet.

A wondrous odyssey filled with hope and optimism for our future, Arco is an enchanting fable from breakout filmmaker Ugo Bienvenu with a star-studded voice cast including Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo and Andy Samberg. The film is in French with English subtitles and is suitable for all ages (8+ and families).

We are delighted to have double passes to Arco, in cinemas Thursday, March 12.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with ARCO in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, March 10 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

