Win! The Life of Chuck movie tickets

Winner of the Audience Award for Best Film at the Toronto Film Festival, The Life of Chuck details the life of Charles ‘Chuck‘ Krantz, an ordinary accountant, told in reverse: from his death to his birth.

Adapted from Stephen King’s novella, and directed by Mike Flanagan, The Life of Chuck is told in three parts, exploring the importance of connection, love, and the self within the impossibly large vastness of life. Chuck, played by Tom Hiddleston, is at the end of his time on earth. As things around him begin to stop making sense, we move backwards through his life to discover the paths he ventured, the ones he chose to ignore, and the experiences that moulded him.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to The Life of Chuck, in cinemas Thursday, August 14.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Chuck in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, August 12 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x