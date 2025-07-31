Win! Mr Burton movie tickets

“Some are born great. Some are inspired to be great.”

Mr Burton is the extraordinary true story of a working-class boy destined for greatness and the teacher who helped him achieve it. Philip Burton, played by Toby Jones is a passionate schoolmaster teaching in the post-war town of Port Talbot, Wales. There, he meets Richard Jenkins played by Harry Lawtey, a volatile yet gifted teen who arrives at his school with little sense of discipline.

The tale is a heartwarming story based on the early life of famous actor Richard Burton and his mentor who shaped his career. Within the film, the audience watches as Philip takes Richard under his wing to tutor him through mentorship, discipline, and love. Despite Richard’s family troubles, the pressures of war, and his lack of discipline, Philip is dedicated to carving a path forward for the boy who would eventually become one of the greatest actors of the 20th century.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to Mr Burton, in cinemas Thursday, August 14.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Mr Burton in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, August 13 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next →