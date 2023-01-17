Win! The Laugh Resort 9 at 9 Fringe tickets

Australia’s longest-running comedy club, The Laugh Resort, is welcoming back its popular 9 at 9 shows for four Wednesdays of Fringe World this summer (January 25, February 1, 8 & 15).

It’s an opportunity to catch some of the best local talent around at the Club where Hughesy, Claire Hooper, Joel Creasey and even Jim Jefferies started out. Previous stars include Dave Callan, Rove and Brendon Burns, plus Georgie Carroll, Bob Franklin and Chopper.

We’re thrilled to have double passes to give away to The Laugh Resort’s 9 at 9 on Wednesday, January 25 at The Shoe Bar & Cafe in Yagan Square.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with The Laugh Resort 9 at 9 in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, January 23 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the performance.

