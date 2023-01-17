Win! GODZ Fringe tickets

Perth, it’s time to get Greeced! After picking up a slew of awards during its premiere season at Fringe World 2022, GODZ is returning to The Aurora Spiegeltent at The Pleasure Garden, Northbridge, from Friday, January 20 to Sunday, February 19.

Taking Head First Acrobats’ unique mix of storytelling, circus and physical prowess to Godlike proportions, GODZ provides a sneak peek into the lives of the ancient Gods of Olympus. The adults-only production follows Cupid (God of Love), Hercules (God of Strength) and Dionysus (God of Wine) as they paint the scene of Ancient Greece and bring audiences to the biggest party to hit Mount Olympus since 500 BCE. Expect a bodyssey of gravity defying stunts, tests of heroic strength, and slapstick comedy Head First Acrobats have become famous for.

We're thanking the heavens to be giving you the chance to win one of two double passes to GODZ at The Aurora Spiegeltent at The Pleasure Garden on Friday, January 20.

