Win! The Great Lillian Hall movie tickets

Lillian Hall is a legendary Broadway star whose life has been devoted to the stage. But when a forgotten past resurfaces and her memory begins to falter, Lillian must confront the roles that made her—and the truths she tried to leave behind.

Battling against all odds to make it to opening night, while holding on to her fading memories and identity, she must navigate a tumultuous emotional journey, balancing her desire for the spotlight and the stark demands of the real world.

Featuring a towering performance by Jessica Lange, The Great Lillian Hall is a powerful, heart-stirring portrait of legacy, love, and letting go.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to give away to The Great Lillian Hall special preview on Saturday, May 31, at Luna Cinema Leederville, 11am start.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Lillian Hall in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, May 28 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x