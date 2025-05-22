Win! 2025 HSBC Spanish Film Festival movie tickets

The 2025 HSBC Spanish Film Festival will be bringing the fiesta to cities around Australia this June with a curated selection of thirty films from Spain and Latin America. In Perth 12 June – 2 July at Palace Raine Square Cinemas, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX .

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to give away to the 2025 HSBC Spanish Film Festival, commencing June 12. These tickets are only valid at Palace Raine Square, Perth.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with 2025 SpanFF in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, June 11 @ 12pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

