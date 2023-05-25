Win! Spanish Film Festival Movie tickets

The 2023 Spanish Film Festival returns to Perth showing from June 15 until July 5.

Presenting a curated selection of films from Spain and Latin America, the festival takes place at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville and Luna on SX.

Add some spice to the start of winter with the Australian premiere of Too Many Chefs – in which a father and son whose unexpected reunion after 30 years apart puts their ideas about cooking to the test; catch the five-time Goya Award-winner and Spanish box office hit thriller Prison 77; or the winner of the 2022 San Sebastian Film Festival’s Best Film Award – The Kings Of The World alongside rom-com Four’s a Crowd… the eclectic lineup features the best of Spanish and Latin American cinema. See www.spanishfilmfestival.com for more information.

