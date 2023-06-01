Win! Deafheaven at Badlands Bar tickets

American shoegaze-meets-black-metal trailblazers Deafheaven have announced their most extensive Australian and New Zealand headline tour to date returning to Perth to play Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, June 11 and Badlands Bar on Monday, June 12.

The band are touring in support of their acclaimed new album Infinite Granite. The record features some of their finest melodic songwriting to date, whilst exploring less intense sonic territory than their previous records.

Their live show continues to be a juxtaposition of epic proportions and this tour will be no exception, with five diverse studio albums to draw from. The band will also celebrate 10 years of their seminal blackgaze record Sunbather by performing it in full exclusively at Dark Mofo Festival.

We are heavenly blessed to have a double pass to give away to Deafheaven at Badlands Bar on June 12.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Deafheaven in the subject line, your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, June 9 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event on Monday, June 12.

Prev x