Win! Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie tickets

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

With new characters, new international locations, and bigger thrills, the third instalment boasts three times the scope, head-to-head action, and the comedy and heart that made audiences of all ages fall in love with the first two films.