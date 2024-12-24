Win! Paddington in Peru movie tickets

Paddington in Peru brings Paddington’s story back to Peru as he returns to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who resides at the Home for Retired Bears. With the Brown Family in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mystery plunges them into an unexpected journey through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

We are delighted to have in-season double passes to give away to Paddington in Peru, in cinemas Wednesday, January 1.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Paddington in Peru in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, December 31 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x