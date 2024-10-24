Win! Saturday Night movie tickets

At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television—and culture—forever. Directed by Jason Reitman, written by Gil Kenan and Reitman, and told in real time, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Full of humour, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, we count down the minutes until we hear those famous words…

The film features an all-star cast including Dylan O’Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys, J.K. Simmons and more.

We are stoked to have five in-season double passes to Saturday Night in cinemas Thursday, October 31.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Saturday Night in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, October 29 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next →