Win! British Film Festival 2024 movie tickets

The 2024 Russell Hobbs British Film Festival returns to Perth this November with a star-studded line up.

The specially curated program features tender dramas, action packed thrillers, comedy, documentaries and retrospectives, starring some of Britain’s most well-known faces including Saoirse Ronan, Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh, Ralph Fiennes, Jude Law and Tim Roth.

The festival is screening at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Leederville, Luna on SX (Fremantle) and Windsor Cinema (Nedlands) from Wednesday, November 6 to Sunday, December 8.

We are delighted to have five in-season double passes to The Russell Hobbs British Film Festival to give away!*

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with British FF 2024 in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Sunday, November 3 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

*Excludes special events

