Win! Rivals of Amziah King movie tickets

The Rivals of Amziah King is all at once a revenge fable, a family drama and a heist movie peppered with rollicking musical interludes of songs by T Bone Burnett and The Avett Brothers.

This charming ode to the American South is an undeniable crowd pleaser that will make your heart sing. The second feature from writer/director Andrew Patterson, this film is a boisterous ballad of the US South which screened as part of MIFF’s 2025 prestigious Bright Horizons competition.

We are delighted to have ten double passes to give away to The Rivals of Amziah King special preview on Saturday, August 8 at 10.30am at Luna Cinema Leederville.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Amziah King in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, August 6, at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.



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